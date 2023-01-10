Donate blood for a chance to win tickets

DAYTON – ​Donors who give blood during a time of critical need will get a chance to see the beginning of another Bengals Super Bowl run.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center through Jan. 14 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals’ first playoff game at Paycor Stadium.

Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

CBC needs donors to reverse the current shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

Meeting demand for type O blood has been a persistent challenge for CBC throughout the pandemic and especially during the holiday period. Currently there is a three-day supple of Type O positive, only a two-day supply of O negative, and just a one-day supply of B negative blood.

Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed nationally in 1969 and designated in Ohio in 2018 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness create multiple challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.