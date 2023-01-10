Mercer County Sheriff won’t seek reelection

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey recently announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of this term. It is important to announce now as 2023 is preparation year for a 2024 election cycle. The primary election is in March 2024. Ohio moves it primary from May to March during Presidential Election years, so qualification deadlines and filing deadlines are in 2023.

Sheriff Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was first elected Sheriff in 2000, beginning his tenure as Sheriff on Jan. 1, 2001. He is finishing his sixth term, which will end on Jan. 5, 2025.

“It has been a real pleasure to serve the people of Mercer County and I thank them for the privilege of serving as their sheriff. I also want thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who have worked tirelessly for the people of Mercer County and who have made my career successful. Without them, I could not have succeeded. Finally, my wife, Kay, and my sons and their families who have been supportive of my law enforcement career. I looking forward to spending more time with them,” said Grey.

He continued, “I have been contemplating retirement for a couple of years and have been working closely with a current member of my command to staff to help prepare him to become the next sheriff. At the conclusion of this term, the Sheriff’s Office will be in capable hands. I won’t release his name, I’ll allow him to make his announcement when he feels the time is right.”

Grey said he has six wonderful grandchildren and looks forward to spending more time with family, spoiling the grandkids, and doing some travel with Kay. “I have two years to go. I plan to finish strong and continue to work hard for the final two years of this chapter of my life,” said Grey.