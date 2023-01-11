Edison Foundation raises nearly $58K

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and raised $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists.

Proceeds from the event help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. This is accomplished through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

Organized as an indoor music festival with three distinct stages, 2022 Holiday Evening featured simultaneous performances from Generations Big Band, The Mad River Brass, and Zach Nelson. Guests were invited to walk to and from various areas on campus to enjoy the performances, which included a variety of original songs, covers, and classic holiday tunes. The Charger Music Society, comprised of Edison State faculty, students, and community members, performed prior to the event.

Also contributing to the event’s success were the event’s committee members and 65-plus volunteers, AVI Chef Don Walters and his team, Heidelberg Distributing, Moeller Brew Barn, Winans Chocolates & Coffees, Almost Blooming, The Light Fantastic, Production Solutions, Inc., VPP Industries, the Edison State Police Department, and the Edison State maintenance and marketing teams.

“We could not have successfully hosted this event without the help of these many people,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for the past 25 years with Holiday Evening at Edison State.”

2022 Holiday Evening at Edison State was made possible by Artist Sponsors Edison State, Emerson, and Premier Health/UVMC; Gold Sponsors AIM Media Midwest, Credent Wealth Management, Dan and Jill Francis, Kettering Health, and Park National Bank; Silver Sponsors Digital Avenue, Doreen and Len Larson, Fifth Third, Tom and Sandy Shoemaker, Troy Holiday Inn Express, Wayne HealthCare, and Wilson Health; and Bronze Sponsors American Trim, Baird/Ganley Families, Crown Equipment Corporation, Ed and Kay Curry, Ever Heart Hospice, Ferguson Construction Company, Franklin University, French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Hartzell Propeller, HORAN Associates, MAPSYS, Inc., Marias Technology, McCulloch Felger Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A., Medical Mutual, Midmark Corporation, Mutual Federal, OVIS, Ray and Bettye Laughlin, Rick and Beth Hanes, Stan Evans, VPP Industries, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Western Ohio Cut Stone, and Wright Patt Credit Union.

Holiday Evening at Edison State includes past performances by Manhattan Transfer, Doc Severinsen, Matt Belsante, Harry Connick, Jr., The Texas Tenors, John Tesh, Simply Three, and more.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the evening’s proceedings and attendees, visit www.edisonohio.edu/Holiday-Evening.