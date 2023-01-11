Hayner will host Valentine Dinner and Show

TROY — Reservations are still available for the Hayner’s 2023 Valentine Dinner and Show. This event features an elegant three-course meal in the Hayner mansion and a community toast-to-love.

After the meal, enjoy a show with comedian Rik Roberts, a stand-up comic who finds a world of laughter in clean comedy. He has performed across America and has been featured on DryBar Comedy, PureFlix Comedy All-Stars and SiriusXM radio. He hails from Nashville, Tenn. where he ran a comedy bar called Zanies. He is also known for his spot-on Barney Fife in the movie, Mayberry Man.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include your choice of filet of beef tenderloin, sun dried tomato basil cream chicken or cheese ravoli with creamy squash sauce. The dinner of your choice will be served with three sides, bread, chocolate mousse cake, a complimentary glass of wine, and coffee or iced tea. Cost for the event is $65 per person. Last day to make your reservation is Feb. 6. You can mail in your check or make your reservations online using your credit or debit card. Learn more at www.troyhayner.org/valentine or call 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and by generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. This uniquely Trojan event is open to everyone due to the generous support of the Friends of Hayner and the citizens of Troy. If you would like more information about becoming a Friend of the Hayner please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.