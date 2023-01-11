FM and Arcanum Lifewise host fundraiser

By Vickie Rhodehamel

ARCANUM — Lifewise Academy invites everyone to come support the FM and Arcanum Lifewise Academy programs on Jan. 20 prior to the Arcanum Trojans versus Franklin-Monroe Jets Boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest. The game will be held this year at the FM gym in Pitsburg.

Both programs are holding a joint fundraiser before the biggest rivalry basketball game in Darke County and everyone is invited to attend. The joint fundraiser will be hosted in the FM cafetorium with all proceeds going to help defray the cost of the bus they jointly own and use each week.

Dinner includes pulled pork, chips, bottled water and a dessert for $5. Dinner will begin serving at 5 p.m. Come join in on the fun promoting this wonderful program that is involved with both area schools.