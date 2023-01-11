Jr. Fair Poultry Clinic is April 29

GREENVILLE —All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 29, noon to 2 p.m., Youth Building, Darke County Fairgrounds. This event is sponsored by the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.

A free lunch will be served at the start of the clinic sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic will focus on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship, fair selection and biosecurity.

Michael Schlumbohm the 2023 Darke County Poultry Judge will focus on selection and care. Matt Aultman will speak about poultry nutrition. Dr. Tim Barman, retired Cooper Farm vet, will speak about biosecurity, animal ethics and proper animal care. Poultry showmanship will also be demonstrated by Lauren Gower the 2022 overall poultry showmanship winner.

Also at the clinic information and updates will be provided on the mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, updates on processing, outstanding poultry exhibitors and Darke County Poultry Royalty program. At the clinic, junior fair poultry exhibitors can practice through upcoming skillathon information.

This clinic is a great opportunity to expand knowledge of poultry projects and get prepared for upcoming fairs. The program will also feature door prizes.

This clinic will be held in conjunction with a QA session that will take place before the clinic. RSVP by April 15 by calling Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369, Cindy Mayo at 937-417-2296 or Amy Addis 937-216-2107 or email Dena at [email protected] , Cindy Mayo at [email protected] or Amy Addis at [email protected].