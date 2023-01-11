Local Briefs

West Ohio Dairy Luncheon

NEW BREMEN — The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon series continues this month on Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Speedway Lanes in New Bremen. The topic this month is “Milking a Dairy Farm Analysis for All It’s Worth” with Clint Schroeder our OSU Farm Business Analysis program lead and Ryan McMichael, ANR Educator for Mercer County. They will discuss farm profitability and our benchmarking program. If you are interested in attending, contact the Auglaize county office at [email protected] or call 419-910-6062

Farm Finance Tools Series

GREENVILLE — There are a few necessary tools one must have in one’s toolbelt to successfully run a farm business; a couple of those tools are recordkeeping and having the right lawyer. Both of these items play a major role in the longevity of the farm. The session in the OSU Extension, Farm Credit, and Farm Bureau series is on record keeping with Farm Management Specialist Bruce Clevenger and Robert Moore Attorney with the OSU Ag Law Program. This session will be on Jan. 17 at Sure Shot Tap House. Please come out at 5:30 p.m. for a free meal with the program starting at 6 p.m. RSVP for a headcount for food with Taylor Dill at [email protected] or 937-569-5000.