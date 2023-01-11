Edison State programs accept applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, and Veterinary Technology associate degree programs.

The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced placement program for licensed practical nurses who want to continue their education to become licensed as registered nurses.

Career opportunities include staff nurse in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physicians’ offices, home health, long-term care, and health care settings. Classes are held in classrooms and laboratories, while area hospitals, community centers, and nursing homes provide clinical training sites. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.

The nursing program at Edison State is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Completed Registered Nursing or LPN/ADN applications must be received by January 31, 2023, for the fall 2023 semester.

The Veterinary Technology program provides training in animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry, and radiography. Students of the program will be prepared to enter careers at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and zoos. Veterinary technicians are required to work under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.

The Veterinary Technology program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA). After graduating from an AVMA-accredited veterinary technology program, students will be eligible to take the Veterinary Technician National Examination (VTNE). The VTNE must be passed, along with registration with the Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board, to practice legally as a registered veterinary technician.

Completed Veterinary Technology applications must be received by April 30, 2023, for the fall 2023 semester.

Students must meet with an Edison State advisor before applying for the Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, or Veterinary Technology program. Schedule an appointment by calling Student Affairs at 937-778-7850 or emailing [email protected].