Maria Stein Shrine plans fundraiser

MARIA STEIN — On Jan. 29, the Maria Stein Shrine will be honoring the Italian Priest, St. John Bosco, (Feast Day Jan. 31) with a delicious meal from Bella’s Italian Grille and special relic veneration. St. John Bosco was an Italian Roman Catholic priest, educator, and writer of the 19th century. A follower of the spirituality and philosophy of Francis de Sales, Bosco was an ardent devotee of Mary, mother of Jesus, under the title Mary Help of Christians.

The Shrine has partnered with Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina to celebrate St. John Bosco’s Feast Day and offer two drive-thru meal options. Dinner option one is a Bosco Bake (meatballs, penne pasta, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese). Dinner option two is Chicken Alfredo (chicken, penne pasta and Alfredo sauce). Each dinner is $10, and you can add 10 frozen Bosco sticks to your order for $10. Please note, these are dinner (not lunch) sized portions.

All dinners are pre-sale only, pre-sale ends Jan. 23. The meals can be picked up at the Maria Stein Shrine on Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. On this day, the relic of St. John Bosco will be out for public veneration in the Relic Chapel.

Pre-sale dinners can be purchased online at mariasteinshrine.org, or at Shrine, all proceeds benefit the Maria Stein Shrine.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.