Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever plan banquet

GREENVILLE — Join Darke County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever on Feb. 25, at Romer’s Catering in Greenville, for their annual fundraising banquet. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be games, raffles, silent, live auctions and entertainment for the evening. This is their largest and main fundraising event of the year. These funds benefit local youth and conservation initiatives.

In 2022 the Darke County Chapter contributed to local Youth Outreach. They supported the Newport Sportsmen Club Youth Trap Team, Tri-Village Archery Club, Conservation Day Camp and Outdoor Classrooms in many local schools. In November, they hosted 43 local youth for our Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt. We matched youth with mentors to learn safe gun practices and shooting skills and with guides to experience a pheasant hunt with dogs. In addition, the Chapter hosted 20 veterans for a guided pheasant hunt to say “Thanks” over Veteran’s Day weekend.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever is “the habitat organization”. As such, the Darke County Chapter seeded just over 100 acres of habitat in Darke County in 2022.

Please consider supporting or continuing to support these efforts. Tickets for the banquet can be found at https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Darke-Co-Pf-Qf-Banquet-71743. If you would like to know more or become a sponsor of the Darke County PF and QF banquet, please contact the Chapter President Austin Barga (419) 305-3101 or the Youth/Education Chair Chris Weiss (937) 417-5292.