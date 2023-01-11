Morehead State Dean’s List

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State University has ranked among the top public regional universities in the South for 19 consecutive years. In 2022, MSU earned its highest ranking to date, moving up to the “Top 15” as the #15 ranked public school in the South. MSU is also recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, Best Value Schools, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Local students earning a place on the list include Katlin Gross, Hollansburg, and Alexis Morrison, New Madison

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester