Ansonia dance team punched their ticket to state

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

WESTERVILLE — The Ansonia High School dance team is heading to state. Ansonia competed in the large pom and hip hop divisions in the 2023 OASSA Central Regionals Qualifier at Westerville South High School on Jan. 8.

The hip hop team moved on to the state championship. They will compete against many other schools from across the state during the one day event.

The championship will take place at Westerville North High School on Jan 8.

