Darke County schools compete at Trotwood swim meet

TROTWOOD — It was a busy day at the pool at Trotwood Madison High School. More than 10 schools competed at the Trotwood meet on Jan. 11. Greenville, Arcanum, Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley high schools were all represented in this event.

The Greenville girls team took sixth in the event while Arcanum and Ansonia took ninth and 10th respectively.

For Greenville, freshman Isabel Badell took second in the 200 yard IM with a time of 3:04.95. Badell also took third in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:28.62. Freshman Reese Addington took 12th out of 35 in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 35.79.

For Arcanum, senior Lani Hollinger finished first in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.42. Senior Claire Lemons finished second in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:10.14.

For Ansonia, junior Makayla Stachler finished second in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 29.17. That time is her personal best and a school record. She also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.74.

For the boys teams, Arcanum took second in the event. Greenville finished fourth as Mississinawa Valley and Ansonia finished 11th and 12th respectively.

The Trojans finished second in the 200 yard medley with a time of 2:03.39 and finished first in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:09.7. Senior Jacob Rice finished first in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.79, a personal best for him. Senior Charles Barry finished third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.27, a personal best for him. Barry also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.46. Senior Ashton Paul finished third in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:11.57. Freshman Robby Arling finished third in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:55.85.

For Greenville, senior Caden Lecklider finished second in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:21.31. Freshman Logan Kimmel and junior Trey Bryant finished 12th and 13th in the 50 yard freestyle. Kimmel swam for a time of 30.38 and Bryant for a time of 30.39. Sophomore Cooper Hunt finished eighth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.31.

For Mississinawa Valley, senior Judah Ben Winchester finished first in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:14.41. He also finished second in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.52.

For Ansonia, freshman Gavin Stachler finished second in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 56.45. He also finished third in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.59.

All of the swimmers will next compete in the Southwest Ohio Classic on Jan. 14 and 15 at Miami University in Oxford.

