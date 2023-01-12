Commissioners discuss referral hotline and wellness

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the United Way and Walmart’s Wellness Day. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $63,624.84 in the General Fund, $44,336.79 in the Outside General Funds, and a grand total of $107,961.63 available.

A memorandum of understanding between the Darke County United Way and the Darke County Commissioners was approved. The order is to facilitate a 211 information and referral hotline and online directory in Darke County. The contract will be a five-year funding partnership.

“The United Way has been working on putting together a community wide hotline where folks could call and plan to get information for a wide variety of things including opportunities for housing and suicide prevention,” Holmes said.

He advised it is “kind of a one stop shop” for the information.

“It’s nice folks don’t have to sort out who to call and when. If they do not have the number, they will get it for you,” Holmes said.

In support of the United Way’s mission, the commissioners have agreed to provide $2,000 for the year of 2023 and $1,000 for the next four years of the contract. The contract will expire in 2027 and will need to be looked at again to determine a game plan moving forward. The payments will be made by Feb. 28 of each year to the Darke County United Way.

For more information regarding the United Way or the services provided call 937-547-1272 or email [email protected].

Commissioner Holmes advised Walmart is inviting the community to the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Customers can receive a free health screening for glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure, etc., as well as affordable immunizations: flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles, and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart has been hosting these events since 2014, and they have administered more than five million health screenings. This event will also allow customers to talk with pharmacists in person. For more information visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

As a reminder, the county officers will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].