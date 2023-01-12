Local Briefs

County offices closed Monday

GREENVILLE — The Darke County governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

American Sign Language class

GREENVILLE — Classes are offered free to anyone wanting to learn beginning American Sign Language. There is no age limit; bring a friend or family member to practice with. Classes run for eight weeks and will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m., at Pleasantview Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg–Pitsburg Road, Greenville. No book is required but you will need to bring a note book of paper and pencil.