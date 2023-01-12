Local students on OSU honor roll

STILLWATER, Okla. — A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,595 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Darke County students earning honors are Carrie Rhoades, Ansonia High School graduate, and Laura Wubker, Versailles high School graduate.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.