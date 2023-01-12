Local Briefs

CIC plans annual meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, for their annual meeting, which will be immediately followed by a regular meeting.

Soup and sandwich social

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Alumni & FFA Chapter will hold its 26th annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Feb. 4, in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving begins at noon and continues until 8 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships. The menu includes homemade Amish noodle soup, chili, bbq pork, sloppy joe, coney dog, hot dog, hot beef, nachos and cheese, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, salad, and drinks. Carry-out is available.

Village meetings in Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright St.:

Service & Leisure – Thursday, Jan. 12, 5 p.m.

Safety Meeting – Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m.

Ag-Labor and Politics Breakfast

GREENVILLE — There will be an Ag-labor & Politics Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant, Martin Street, Greenville. The cost is $7 at the door with any balance being taken care of teh event’s sponsor for that day. The featured speaker will be the new health commissioner of Darke County, Jordan Francis. RSVP’s are welcome, but not necessary. Call Ted Finnarn, 937-417-4104, or respond by email to [email protected].