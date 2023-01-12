Harrod will lead SWCD board

GREENVILLE — Newly elected supervisor Monty Stump was sworn into office on Jan. 5 by Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman. The Darke Soild and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board reorganization took place during the monthly board meeting and Tom Harrod, Mississinawa Township, was elected to serve as chairman for 2023. Other officers elected were Rick Honeyman, Van Buren Township, vice chair; Monty Stump, Greenville Township, treasurer; Kevin Jones, Adams Township, secretary; and Gary Goettemoeller, Wayne Township, publicity. Stump will also serve as chairman for the nominating committee.

For 2023, the Darke SWCD board of supervisors will hold their monthly board meetings on the first Monday of each month at 8 a.m. The meetings will be held at the Darke SWCD office, 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville. Special board meetings may be scheduled throughout the year. If a special board meeting is necessary, the location, date and time will be posted on the office door and www.darkeswcd.com. Meetings are subject to rescheduling; therefore, please call 937-548-1715, extension 3 to verify meeting date and time. If you are interested in receiving meeting notices, please contact the office to be placed on a phone or email notification list.

For additional information, contact the district office at 937-548-1715, extension 3 or email [email protected]. The Darke SWCD office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.