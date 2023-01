UNION CITY, Ind. — Long time Blood Donor Nedra Swanagan was the winner of the drawing at the Jan. 2 Lions Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center. This door prize was a handcrafted cutting board made by Doug LeMaster of “Doug’s Workshop” of Union City, Ind.

The UC Lion’s Blood Draw is presented in Association with the Community Blood Center of Dayton. A huge thanks to all who donate blood as each donation can save as many as three lives.