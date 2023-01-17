Chapter hosts Facts and Snacks

Versailles FFA Hosted Snacks and Facts, which included past graduates (front row) Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Gavin Lawerence, Toby George, Laura Wuebker, and Emma Peters. Versailles FFA and Assistant FFA Officers included (second row) Riley Kruckeberg, Camille George, Zoe Billenstein, Reagan Winner, Grifon Miller, (third row) Colin Batten, Maggie McGlinch, Eden Barga, Paige Gehret, Hayley Smith, Blake Schmitmeyer, (fourth row) Andrew Wuebker, Andrew Lyons, Luke Kaiser, Levi Barga, and Travis George.

Courtesy photo

On Monday, January 9, 2022, Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting, and the assistant officers helped run and assist the meeting. The assistant officers consist of Vice President; Maggie McGlinch, Secretary; Hayley Smith, Treasurer; Travis George, Reporter; Ruthie Smith, Student Advisor; Grifon Miller, Sentinel; Blake Schmitmeyer, Historian; Paige Gehret, Parliamentarian; Eden Barga. After the meeting, Versailles FFA hosted Snacks and Facts in which past graduates and past Versailles FFA Members spoke to the FFA members about transition from high school and the benefits of being involved in FFA. Past graduates that assisted included:Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Gavin Lawerence, Toby George, Laura Wuebker, Emma Peters, Darian Feltz and Delaney Barga. Each individual spoke followed by refreshments and the panel next answered questions. Again thank you to the past graduates and assisted officers.

