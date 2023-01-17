Chapter hosts Facts and Snacks

On Monday, January 9, 2022, Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting, and the assistant officers helped run and assist the meeting. The assistant officers consist of Vice President; Maggie McGlinch, Secretary; Hayley Smith, Treasurer; Travis George, Reporter; Ruthie Smith, Student Advisor; Grifon Miller, Sentinel; Blake Schmitmeyer, Historian; Paige Gehret, Parliamentarian; Eden Barga. After the meeting, Versailles FFA hosted Snacks and Facts in which past graduates and past Versailles FFA Members spoke to the FFA members about transition from high school and the benefits of being involved in FFA. Past graduates that assisted included:Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Gavin Lawerence, Toby George, Laura Wuebker, Emma Peters, Darian Feltz and Delaney Barga. Each individual spoke followed by refreshments and the panel next answered questions. Again thank you to the past graduates and assisted officers.