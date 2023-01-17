Jack Russell’s Great White coming to BMI

VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center in Versailles is excited to announce they will be hosting Jack Russell’s Great White with special guest Derek St. Homes (original singer for Ted Nugent) on Saturday, Jan. 21.

General admission tickets are available for $25. There are also meet and greet tickets available for Derek St. Holmes for an additional $25 each. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main Street in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Russell is the voice and founding member of Great White and was in Great White from 1979-2010

Jack Russell’s Great White represents the next phase of a legacy. Rather than look backwards and merely attempt to relive the multi-platinum hard rock entity’s storied origins, Russell set his sights on the future.

Derek St. Holmes, the original voice of Ted Nugent’s Hit Songs, including Stranglehold, Snakeskin Cowboys, Hey Baby and many others.

After splitting from Nugent in 1978, St. Holmes worked with various artists, most notably the Whitford/St. Holmes project with Brad Whitford, who had recently parted ways with Aerosmith.