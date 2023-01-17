Darke county schools compete at Southwest Ohio Classic

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

OXFORD — Many Darke County swimmers competed at the Southwest Ohio High School Classic held at the University of Miami (OH) with the finals being held at St. Xavier High School on Jan. 14 and 15.

It was a big event that featured many records being broken.

For Versailles, Tiana Mescher broke three school records. She broke the school record time in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.62. The previous time was 23.88 held by assistant coach Lexi Subler. Mescher broke the school record for the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.67. Lastly, she broke the record for the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.82. It was a record she had set herself back in 2019. Mescher also finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Ava Shardo finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.32. She also finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. Shardo did place in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:17.20.

Carley Timmerman finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:19.21.

Alayna Rindler placed third in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:46.23. Rindler finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.38. She also finished eighth in the 50 freestyle and tenth in the 200 IM.

Lydia Hecht finished seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.89. She also placed eighth in the 200 freestyle.

Erin Frederick finished tenth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.61. Frederick also finished tenth in the 100 backstroke. Ella Porter finished tenth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.92. Paige Holzapfel finished ninth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:15.92.

For the boys, Zach Ahrens finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.77 and first in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:12.52. Ahrens also placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 200 IM.

Michael Menke finished third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.66. Menke also finished fifth in the 200 IM and ninth in the 50 freestyle. Alex Nelson finished tenth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.9.

Daniel Waymire finished tenth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.77.

For the relay teams, the girls team finished as high as second in the medley and freestyle relay races. The boys finished third in the 400 medley and fourth in the freestyle race.

For Greenville, Isabel Badell finished tenth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:24.12. Caden Lecklider finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.09. He also finished fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.58 and eighth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.9. Cooper Hunt finished sixth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:51.44.

For Arcanum, Claire Lemons finished 12th in the 100 IM with a personal best time of 1:17.84. She also swam for a personal best in the 50 butterfly with a time of 33.95. Lani Hollinger finished sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a personal best time of 3:13.37 Hollinger also finished ninth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 39.76.

Charles Berry ended day one finishing third in the 200 breaststroke with a personal best time of 2:43. He also placed fifth in the 100 backstroke. On day two, Berry set two new school records. He finished second in the 50 backstroke with a time of 28.76. Berry also finished fifth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:26.76.

Jacob Rice set four personal best times in each of his events. He finished fifth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 33.42 and sixth in the 50 freestyle 24.38. On the next day, he finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.28. Rice placed 12th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.97.

Ashton Paul finished with three new personal best times and set a new school record. He finished sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.4 and seventh in the 100 IM with a time of 1:08.95. He set a school record in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:33.68.

Robby Arling swam a personal best 39.12 in the 50 breaststroke and finished eighth.

The boys relay team finished seventh in the freestyle races and as high as sixth in the medley races.

For Ansonia, Makayla Stachler set two school records. She finished the 200 backstroke in 2:39.73 and finished the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.73.

Gavin Stachler set three school records between both days. He finished second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:40.4. He placed fourth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:23.25 and tenth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.9.

Stachler also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:02.99.

