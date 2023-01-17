Tri-Village remains undefeated with win over top five team

By Drew Terhall

BERLIN — The Tri-Village High School girls basketball team showed the state how dangerous they will be come tournament time. The Lady Patriots defeated Toledo Christian, 50-35, in the Classic in the Country event at Berlin Hiland High School on Jan. 16.

According to Martin RPI, Tri-Village is the number one team in Division IV and Toledo Christian was ranked fifth in the division.

Tri-Village jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter. At halftime, they were leading 21-17.

After the gap closed, the Lady Patriots outscored Toledo Christian 29-18 in the second half.

Freshman Kynnedi Hager was a key contributor in the game coming off the bench. She led the team with 16 points and went 7 for 8 from the field. Hager also chipped in six rebounds and three blocks.

Senior Morgan Hunt had 15 points on 6 for 9 shooting and had five blocks. Senior Rylee Sagester also reached double-digit points with 11. Sagester also had eight rebounds and four assists. As a team, they shot 50 percent from the field.

Hager and Hunt both made the All-Event team.

The Lady Patriots are now 16-0 on the season with an 8-0 conference record. They will host the 17-1 Lady Bruins of Blackford High School. Blackford is ranked in the top 10 in the Indiana Division 2A rankings according to Maxpreps.

