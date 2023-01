Ithaca Cemetery burials

ARCANUM — Twin Township Trustees have released the 2022 Ithaca Cemetery interments.

Melissa Stoltz, Feb. 7; Harold W. Ady, Feb. 16; Rachelle Foland, March 5; Joyce Myers, March 8; John D. Munn Jr., March 15; Monalee Bingham, March 24; Joan Sue Clay, April 11; Sue Carroll, May 14; Daniel Hofacker Sr., May 20; Ruby West, May 20; Roberta Mae Rogers, May 26; Stanley Hofacker, June 2; Melissa Hofacker, June 2; Carl Weisenbarger, Sept. 1; Jacob Parks; Phyllis Hahn, Sept. 3; Robert Finkbine, Nov. 4; Ronald Small Nov. 19; Carrol J Ary, Dec. 9; Eunice Roberta Shope, Dec. 22; and Sheryl Huffman, Dec. 22.