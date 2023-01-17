Local Briefs

Cotton featured at dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Jan. 28. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Cotton. Food will be available as well as a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.

Winter Bible study

MARIA STEIN — Join the Maria Stein Shrine this February and March for a Bible study devoted to the source and summit of the Christian life, the Eucharist. This five-lesson study will run every Tuesday evening starting on Feb. 28 and ends March 28. Register online at mariasteinshrine.org before Feb. 6.

Couples Night at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine is hosting a special event for couples wanting to strengthen their faith and marriage. Couples Night will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner in the Shrine’s Upper Room. After dinner, Wayne Topp, Managing Director for Young Adult and College Campus Evangelization Center for the New Evangelization, will explore the great vision Jesus has given for marriage. The cost for the evening is $50 per couple and an RSVP will be required. Space is limited. Register online at mariasteinshrine.org by Feb. 16.

Tri-county board meets

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”