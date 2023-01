ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local School District, its administration, and staff recently thanked the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education members for their continued leadership and service to the students of the district.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Board members and their years of service include Mark Trask, who began serving in February 2011, Bev Delk who started in January 2012, Kelly Norris in April 2013, Eric Moore in January 2018, and Joe LeMaster in January 2022.