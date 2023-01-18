GHS, FLHS, and VHS gymnastics compete at Gem City

TIPP CITY — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team traveled to Tipp City to compete at Gem City Gymnastics on Jan. 16.

Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Goddard, senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaar, and freshman Gabi Hartzell. Goddard scored a 31.8 in all around. She had a fifth place finish in floor with an 8.8 and also obtained a vault score of 8.05. Leensvart scored 8.0 on uneven bars and 7.85 on vault. Cleere scored 30.20 in all around with a 7.9 in vault. Hartzell scored a 7.4 in vault and a 7.0 on beam.

Individuals competing for Fort Loramie High School included sophomore Emma Quinter and freshman Hannah Wendeln. Quinter scored 7.3 in balance beam and floor along with a 7.0 on vault. Emma saw an improvement of 1.7 in her event score. Wendeln scored a 7.8 on balance beam and a 7.2 on vault. Hannah also increased her event score by 1.10.

The Versailles High School Team is composed of sophomores Josephine Pothast, Jillian Mumaw, Jocelyn Mumaw, and freshmen Mara Batty, Evelyn Miller, and Chloe Steinbrunner. Pothast had an all around score of 31.95. She had an 8.7 on floor, 8.4 on balance beam, and 8.05 on vault. Steinbrunner had a 30.05 in all around. She had an 8.2 on her floor routine and 7.75 on vault. Miller scored a 7.6 on floor and 7.45 on vault. Jocelyn Mumaw scored a 7.0 on vault. Jillian Mumaw scored a 7.1 on vault and had a .6 increase on her beam score. Batty scored a 7.0 on vault with an increased score in all around of 1.5.

The next time to catch the GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics is on Saturday, Jan, 21 as they travel to Centerville.