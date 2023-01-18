Versailles swim the big winners against Greenville and St. Henry

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School and Versailles High School competed in a tri-meet with St. Henry on Jan. 17 at the Darke County YMCA.

The Tigers were the big winners of the meet as they defeated both Greenville and St. Henry. Greenville lost to St. Henry in the overall scores. The Green Wave boys defeated St. Henry, but the girls fell to St. Henry.

In the relay events, Versailles took first in all relay events. The girls and boys won the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay events. Greenville boys took second in the 400 freestyle event.

Eleven Versailles swimmers took first in their individual events. Senior Tiana Mescher finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.5 and first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.28. Senior Zach Ahrens finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.04 and first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.92. Senior Alex Nelson finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.9 and first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.39.

Freshman Andrew Meyer finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:34.03. Sophomore Ava Shardo took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.13. Sophomore Michael Menke with a time of 2:25.44. Senior Alayna Rindler finished with a time of 6:35.63 in the 500 freestyle and took first. Junior Lydia Hecht finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.82. Senior Ethan Rauh finished on top of the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:17.19. Sophomore Ella Porter took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.97. Junior Daniel Waymire took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.03.

For Greenville, freshman Isabel Badell finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:38.7. Senior Caden Lecklider finished third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.01. He also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:35.48. Freshman Ava Glass finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:12.16.

Greenville will next swim at Miami County YMCA as they compete against Troy Christian on Jan. 20. They will then head to the YMCA of Greater Dayton – Kleptz Branch to compete against Arcanum and Ansonia.

Versailles will head to the New Bremen YMCA to take on New Bremen on Jan. 21.

