Local Briefs

DCP board to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Jan.18, noon.

Special meeting planned

Greenville City School District Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting on Jan. 19, 7 a.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for personnel approval.