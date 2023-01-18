Matt Dolan announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND — Matt Dolan released the following statement this morning, announcing his candidacy for the United States Senate:

“America’s challenges demand the focus of experienced leaders who reject fictional grievances and are ready to do the hard work of getting results to make our future better than the past.

“The crises confronting our nation today are entirely self-made. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan emboldened America’s adversaries. A failure to adhere to the rule of law has resulted in humanitarian and security crises on our southern border that undermine our national sovereignty and strain law enforcement.

“A lot can change in 30 years, but in that time Sherrod Brown’s commitment to his party has remained the same. And if blind loyalty to his party’s agenda 98 percent of the time wasn’t extreme enough, his willingness to pack the Supreme Court with left-wing judges and gut the filibuster prove just how radical his politics have become. Together with Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown has kicked America’s problems down the road for a generation. Their time is up.

“Ohioans want security, not a federal government that opens our borders, contributes to inflation and demonizes our police. Ohioans want a problem solver who has successfully faced big challenges impacting our quality of life, not the political blame game that lacks commonsense solutions. I have a proven conservative record of success that has yielded results for Ohio families, workers and businesses.

“I am unapologetically committed to putting the needs of Ohio first and delivering results as our next U.S. Senator. With the courage of my convictions, clarity of purpose and a resolute focus on the challenges and opportunities facing our beloved state, I am ready to lead.”

Learn more at www.DolanForOhio.com.