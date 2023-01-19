Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of the second of decree. Spencer faces two to eight years of incarceration on each charge for a total of up to 200 years to run consecutively. Also a maximum of a $15,000 fine on each charge could be faced for a total of $375,000.

Due to the nature of the charge, if Spencer is convicted, he will have to register as a tier II sex offender. Judge Fliehman granted Spencer a personal recognizance bond, and his next court date was set for Feb. 6.

Larry D. Baker, 61, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol or drug abuse, a felony of the third degree. If convicted, Baker faces 60 days up to 36 months incarceration, a fine of $1,350 up to $10,000, the potential of license suspension, and forfeiture of the vehicle. He was granted a personal recognizance bond with license suspension. Baker’s next court date will be March 9.

Austin S. Clark, 19, of Bradford, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. If convicted, Clark faces three years up to 16 and a half years incarceration with a maximum of $20,000 in fines. He was granted a personal recognizance bond. Clark was also appointed Randall Breadon for legal counsel and given the next court date of March 16.

Isaak K. Clevenger, 26, of New Paris, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He faces a total of nine to 36 months and a $10,000 fine. Clevenger is currently facing charges on another pending case for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman scheduled Clevenger’s next court date accordingly, and he will appear for a status report on the felony three case and for pretrial on the felony five case on Feb. 23. Clevenger was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Robert T. Feitshans, 32, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He faces six months to a year incarceration and a $2,500 fine. Feitshans is currently in treatment at the Cardinal Treatment Center in Ironton. Defense Attorney David Merrell advised the court he believes Feitshans should be granted a personal recognizance bond.

“My client does not have a bad history. He has a drug problem, and that is something that he is dealing with now,” Merrell said. “He is facing it head on, and I’d ask that he be given the opportunity to prove to the court that he would be a good person to either be on In Lieu of Conviction or community control sanctions.”

Judge Fliehman granted Feitshans a personal recognizance bond and set his next court date for March 2.

