Tri-Village archery team finishes top two in all day tournament

On Saturday January 14, 2023 the Tri-Village archery teams held an all day tournament at the Darke County Fair in the Youth Building. We had five teams from Ohio and Indiana participate in this tournament. The teams that competed were Tri-Village, Tri-County North, Northeastern (Indiana) , Southern Wells, and Jay County.

In the Elementary division we had three teams. Southern Wells placed first with a team score of 2402, Tri-Village Elementary placed second with a team score of 2249, and Tri-County North placed third with a team score of 1171. Tri-Village had several individuals place in the top ten in both the boys and girls. For the boys we had Wyatt Blanton (251) placed first, Liam Moore (239) placed second, and Marc Hopkins (218) placed eighth. For the girls we had Aaliyah VanDyke (237) placed first, Issabell Meade (219) placed second, Lilia Deem (193) placed sixth, Kendall Francis (181) placed seventh, and Josalyn Curtner (141) placed tenth.

In the Middle School division we had four teams. Tri-Village placed first with a score of 3061, Northeastern (Indiana) placed second with a team score of 2902, Southern Wells placed third with a team score of 2838, and a second Northeastern (Indiana) placed fourth with a team score of 2085. Tri-Village had several individuals place in the top ten in both the boys and girls. For the boys we had Charlie Palmer (271) placed second and Dallas Grow (265) placed sixth. For the girls we had Lillian Case (269) placed second, Alivia Allen (266) placed third, Alinda Allen (266) placed fourth, Addison Meade (258) placed sixth, and Sophie Goins (258) placed seventh.

In the High School division we had three teams. Tri-Village placed first with a team score of 3260, Northeastern (Indiana) placed second with a team score of 3223, and Jay County placed third with a team score of 2910. Tri-Village had several individuals place in the top ten in both the boys and girls. For the boys we had Landon Moore (277) placed fourth, Jackson Farmer (277) placed fifth, Austin Kosier (276) placed sixth, and Wesley Osborne (276) placed eighth. For the girls we had Lana Moore (279) placed first, Rayna Kauffman (278) placed second, and Elizabeth Moss (278) placed third.

The Tri-Village Archery team will host a smaller tournament on Saturday January 28, 2023 at the Cedar Grove Life Center. They will compete against Tri-County North and Bethel, Alaska. Good luck to all the teams!