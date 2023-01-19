GPL is a fine free library

GREENVILLE – As 2023 gets into full swing, Greenville Public Library encourages patrons to make a resolution to utilize their facility to the fullest this year.

They also remind those with overdue and lost materials that they are a fine-free library. It doesn’t matter whether your items are one week or one year overdue. There is no charge as long as materials are returned.

As a part of our new system, they are no longer mailing out late notices. They have been calling anyone with late items, and the results have been astounding. Over 1000 lost materials came back during 2022 thanks to the generous changes in policy.

It is their desire to get all patrons in good standing once more; so if you have any lost or overdue items, bring them in during their regular business hours or return them anytime using their 24 hour book drop. They are willing to work with anyone that may have damaged materials. Their main concern is getting books into the hands of the people of Darke County. Don’t hesitate to bring back that book you accidentally spilled coffee on.

They also offer a wide variety of programming and other services free to the public. From monthly Movie Matinees to an active interlibrary loan system, GPL has something for everyone. We now have a notary public on staff as well as a new, user-friendly website in an attempt to make the library a vital part of the community.

Greenville Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Feel free to contact us with questions by calling (937) 548-3915, through our website, www.greenville-publiclibrary.org, or on Facebook at Greenville Public Library (Ohio).