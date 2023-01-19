Midmark earns Gold VETTY Award

VERSAILLES —Midmark Corp., a leading animal health solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, today announced it received a Gold VETTY Award from the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) for the “Synthesis Cabinetry” integrated campaign developed by the Midmark Animal Health marketing team. Presented today at NAVC’s Veterinary Meeting and Expo in Orlando, Fla., Midmark was recognized for marketing excellence in the brochure, webpage, emails, social media posts and infographics created to support the campaign.

“We are honored to be recognized for creating assets that highlight the positive impact ergonomically designed cabinetry can have on staff safety and efficiency,” says Crissy Treon, marketing director, Midmark Animal Health. “We continually strive to develop programs and resources that help veterinary teams deliver the best possible care.”

John Freytag, senior marketing manager, adds, “Although most veterinary technicians today are female with an average height of 5 feet, 4 inches, the cabinetry they often use inhibits their visibility and access to stored items, forcing them to lean and strain to reach supplies. Our Synthesis Cabinetry campaign illustrates how we redesigned our veterinary cabinetry to enhance visibility to stored items and to ergonomically position supplies so that less reach and lean is needed.”

NAVC, a leading not-for-profit association dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced The VETTY Awards in 2017 to recognize and reward excellence in marketing, advertising, public relations, design and creative work produced to advance animal health.

Midmark helps veterinarians and veterinary care teams deliver exceptional animal health care through seamless room design, better equipment, smarter workflows, clinical education and integrated technologies. We use our deep knowledge and unmatched understanding of the veterinary care space to deliver solutions for optimal patient care and create seamless, efficient workflows. Learn more at midmark.com/animal-health.

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only clinical environmental design company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design for the medical, dental and animal health markets. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations, including innovation hubs, in the United States and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.