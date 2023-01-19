Edison State students complete police training

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 14 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 6, totaling more than 750 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This is another exceptional class of cadets willing to serve and protect citizens. They’ll serve proudly and be an asset to any agency willing to give them the opportunity,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander. “I wish them the best and much success in their chosen profession of being a law enforcement officer.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this fall was from the 45th academy. Throughout its 19-year history, the program has enrolled 705 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the state certification exam and passed, 79.51 percent have been sworn in as law enforcement officers in Ohio, representing 73 different police agencies in the state.

In the 2022 calendar year, 18 Academy graduates were sworn in at agencies such as the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department, Piqua Police Department, Premier Health Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and West Milton Police Department.

For more information about the academy, contact Veronica French, Manager of Professional & Technical Programs, at [email protected] or 937.778.7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.

Fall 2022 Peace Officer Academy students who completed credit hour requirements include Hunter Bradburn of Greenville, Timothy Bragg of Piqua, Aaron Bruss of Piqua, Keirstan Fourman of Greenville, Matthew Ganiron of Greenville, Marcus Hall of Dayton, Dalton Hammons-Swabb of Piqua, Tyler Kelch of Sidney, Lauren Kilburn of Troy, Noah Leach of Troy, Roger Miller III of Sidney, Madison Pierce of Sidney, Branden Schutte of Sidney, and Riley Slade of Greenville.