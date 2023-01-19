Four named Members of the Month

Rahm, Grogean, Petitjean, and Groff named the Versailles FFA Members of the Month.

VERSAILLES — At the January Versailles FFA meeting the FFA members of the month were announced. Keria Rahm, Lauren Grogean, Kaleb Peitijean, and Cody Groff were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month.

Rahm is a sophomore and a three year member of the Versailles FFA. She has participated in monthly meetings, College and Military Fair, Leadership Night, Food Science CDE, Farm Bureau Banquet, Farm Day, FFA Banquet, Eagles Breakfast, Fruit Sales, Veterans Dinner, Feed the Farmer, and exhibiting livestock at the Darke County Fair. She is the daughter of Al and Melisa Rahm.

Grogean is a sophomore and a three year member of the Versailles FFA. She has been involved in monthly meetings, Canned Food Drive, Food Science CDE, Fall Harvest Sale, Farm Day, Agronomy CDE, FFA Banquet, Shop and Crop, Fruit Sales, Blanket the World, and Parliamentary Procedure CDE. She is the daughter of Jim and Jane Grogean.

Petitjean is a junior and third year member of the Versailles FFA. He has participated in monthly meetings, Shop and Crop, Poultry Days Tent, Farm Day, Ag Power Diagnostics CDE, Greenhand Conference, FFA Banquet, Greenhand Quiz CDE, Omelet Breakfast, Canned Food Drive, Nursery/Landscape CDE and Fruit Sales. He is the son of Tom and Dawn Petitjean.

Groff is a junior and third year member of the Versailles FFA. He has been involved in monthly meetings, Farm Day, Nursery Landscape CDE, FFA Banquet, Shop and Crop, CDE Luncheon, FFA Banquet, Young Ag Conference, Corn Growing Contest, and Fruit Sales. He is the son of Randy and Erin Groff.

The Member of the Month honorees received a t-shirt and certificate.