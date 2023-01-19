Local Briefs

GHS 1955 Luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Bob Evans on Wagner Ave., Greenville. For more information contact Georgeanna.

Arcanum Utility Committee

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum’s Utility Committee will host a public meetings at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum on Monday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

PERI Meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the luncheon is $10; payable at the door.

The speaker is Bonnie Norris, of the Association Member Benefits Advisor, that specialize in providing public employees with quality coverage of various insurance policies at competitive rates. Also, we will vote on the proposed increase of membership dues.

Anyone who has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Emplyees Retirement System, is welcome to attend and is eligible to join our local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, (937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, Jan. 29. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.