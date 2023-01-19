United Way taking 2023 funding requests

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way recently announced applications for 2023 funding are available now.

There are two types of funding available, the Partner Program Grant and the Community Fund. Applicants for both funds are reviewed by the local, volunteer Board of Directors through a process meeting professional standards for nonprofit management practices, financial management and service provision.

All applications are due by Friday, March 10. The Partner Program Grant Application is available online at https://darkecountyunitedway.communityforce.com/Login.aspx. The Community Fund application is available upon request.

Contact the Darke County United Way Office at 207 E. Fourth Street, Greenville, or 937-547-1272 if you have any questions.