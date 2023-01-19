2022 Oak Grove Cemetery burials

By

GREENVILLE — Oak Grove Cemetery, Neave Township, recently released its list of burials for 2022.

Listed by name and date buried:

Thomas Thompson, Jan. 14; Janice Hansbarger, Jan. 27; Carol Yearling, Jan. 27; Sylvia Niswonger, Feb. 14; Russel Hartman, Feb. 22; Edith Cook, March 20, Dorothy Isaacs, April 20, Charles Null, April 23; Anna Mae Fair, April 28; James Crawford, May 7; Christof Passer, May 7; Barbara Mowery, June 14; Barbara Grim, June 14; Ralph Joseph Beatty, June 18; Vermita Hamilton, July 1; Shirley Kinnison, July 6; Judith Carothers, July 28; Charles Spencer, Aug. 5; Martin McClure, Aug. 6; Franklin Dawson, Aug. 8; Ralph Ruse, Sept. 12; Marilyn Fornshil, Oct. 1; Phyllis Seiler, Oct. 3; Nola Nixon, Nov. 3; Kenneth Bailey, Nov. 5; Lowell Wetzel, Nov. 30; Chester Lee Shell Jr., Dec. 5; and George Riegle, Dec. 5, 2022.

Total of 28 burials in Oak Grove Cemetery for the year 2022.