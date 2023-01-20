Images of the Old West exhibit opening

TROY — Haren’s Market, 2 East Main St., Troy, is proud to announce a special evening as they will host an exhibit opening for local artist William III and “Images of the Old West” on Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m. William’s paintings of the old west will be displayed for patrons to enjoy while Haren’s will offering an exciting old west menu of cocktails and appetizers.

“The success of Haren’s Market downtown has been amazing and I consider it a privilege to have my artwork on display in the mezzanine. I have had ‘Birds in Flight’ on display there since last summer and Connor and I thought it was time to change it up a bit. This time with even more paintings and a special evening of themed cocktails and appetizers as well.”, said the artist.

Haren’s will be staying open late that evening for this special event, however anyone that is unable to attend will have an opportunity to view the artwork as it will be up at least for the next several months.

More information about the artist can be found online at www.william3art.com and about this event on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/28UoLb5mC.

More information about the market can be found online at www.harensmarket.com.