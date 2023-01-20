Rhodes State College hosts open house

LIMA — Rhodes State College will be hosting its annual Presidents’ Day Open House on Monday, Feb 20. The event will kick off at the Borra Center for Health Sciences at 8 Town Square in downtown Lima from 9–11 a.m. Events at the main campus, located at 4240 Campus Drive in Lima, will take place from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Prospective students can expect to experience an overview of various programs, learn about the application process, discuss financial aid and scholarships, and discover how Success Navigators can help. Those wanting to attend can register for the event at Rhodesstate.edu/Enroll.