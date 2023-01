Daisey Shiverdecker represented Darke County at the Ohio National Poultry Show in November 2022 in Columbus. She came in first place in showmanship with her Ameracauna. People attend from all over USA. She is from Greenville and loves tending to her flock and going to poultry shows. She studies hard for showmanship and is very proud. Her parents are Chelsey and Dustin Shiverdecker.