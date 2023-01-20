Versailles FFA conducts birthday visit

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Jan. 9, Versailles FFA members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthday celebration. Every month Versailles FFA will celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream as well with games/crafts at the end.

This month they made soy candles with the residents who all took home a soy candle. This month they celebrated Nora, Connie, Janey, Barbara W, Missy and Miriam birthdays. In addition to cake and ice cream, they bring along a potted plant and birthday cards for the honored guest.

Thank you to the Versailles FFA members who attended which included: Luke Kaiser, Colin Batten, Danica York, Isley DeMange, Dylan Hemmelgarn, Maggie McGlinch, Josie Pothst, Molly White-Shappie, Abby Henry, Karmidy Mertz, Patrick McGlinch, Hecht, My Ellis, Kendra Milligan, Brady Rogers, Tritian Ward, Zoe Billenstein, Camille George and Riley Kruckeburg.

Next month, the FFA will be celebrating February birthdays with a Valentine craft.