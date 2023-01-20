Chapter sponsors safety poster contest

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Safety Committee sponsored a Safety Poster Contest and presented a safety presentation about home, farm and community safety for the second grade students at Versailles Elementary School.

Over 60 posters were evaluated by Versailles FFA members and happy to announce the winners they included: first place Claire Holzapfel, second place Paisley Billenstein and third place Kale Bergman. All the winners received special prizes and all the second graders received a small gift from Versailles FFA.

A special thank you to the Versailles FFA Safety Committee for helping conduct this event which included Gavinn Simons, Trevor Luthmn, Luke Kaiser, Jace Bohman, Daniel Reithman, Owen Rindler and Gavin Hecht