Annual Community Christmas Drive successful

GREENVILLE — This past year’s Darke County Community Christmas Drive was a success despite the challenges of having to cancel the last day due to nasty weather, a shortage of bell ringers at times and being unable to collect funds at all of the typical locations. While the giving was down compared to recent years, especially the largest total in 2020 of $43,616.70, the total amount collected was a very respectable $30,493.94. This amount came from $1,425 in private donations, $5,900 in business donations and $22,968.94 in donations at the 13 various bucket locations

The total reflects the tremendous generosity of the community as the people of Darke County responded extremely well. The giving of any amount all adds up to the huge total of over $30,000 and is truly appreciated. The steering committee is grateful for the help of all the businesses that allowed collecting to take place. These locations included the Wal-Mart Supercenter (where $11,312.83 was collected), Kroger, Eikenberry’s IGA, TSC, Montage Cafe, Greenville Federal Bank, Ace Hardware, SVG Chevrolet, Dave Knapp Ford, Greenville National Bank in Ansonia, Dollar General in Arcanum and the Mini Mart in New Madison.

Through these funds, the lives of many needy individuals in our community will be impacted in a very significant way. The contributions have been distributed to help support the good work of the Grace Resurrection Community Center and Community Unity with each receiving $9,368 and the ministries of the Faith United Methodist Food Bank in Arcanum, the Ansonia Community Food Bank and the Castine Area Food Bank each receiving $3,122. The Salvation Army will receive half of the funds from Kroger totaling $2,478.21. All of the funds collected will remain in Darke County.

Special thanks go out to those who gave of their time with many standing outside and braving the weather in order to collect donations. The efforts of all the churches, businesses and service organizations who gave their time and energy for this outreach are greatly appreciated. The hospitality of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in using their facilities for steering committee meetings is also appreciated. Frank Marchal and Pastors Mel Musser and Jim Morehouse, who are co-chairmen, wish to express their deep gratitude to all those involved in helping including all of the steering committee members, Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer and the staff at the Greenville National Bank main branch who graciously collected and counted all the donations.

Any area churches, organizations or individuals wanting to be involved in the 2023 drive may call Frank Marchal at (937) 569-1439. It is hoped that the funds collected will help many in our area struggling to get by and that this year’s 2023 drive will experience even greater success.