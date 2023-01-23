Greenville wrestling finishes top 10 at Miami Trace Invitational

By Drew Terhall

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — The Green Wave wrestling team competed in the Miami Trace McDonalds Invitational at Miami Trace High School on Jan. 21. Greenville finished ninth as a team in the event.

Sophomore Andrew Winner was the highest placing Greenville wrestler at the event as he finished third in the 285 class. Sophomore William Bush finished fifth in the 138 class. Sophomore Ashton Noggle and freshman Jack Suter placed six in the 120 and 106 class, respectively.

Four Greenville wrestlers finished seventh in their respective weight class. Seniors Peyton McCartney and Payton Parsons, sophomore Juan Gutierrez and freshman Avery Meade all placed seventh for the Green Wave.

Freshman Ethan Dues was close to winning his final match in the final round, but ultimately placed eighth after losing the seventh place match.

Greenville will next compete against Troy and Fairborn at Troy on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

