Adoptable Pets of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two handsome dogs from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of caring homes.

$45 ADOPTION SPECIALS

Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone’s barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. Staff believe Bruiser could be a very well-behaved pup with some training. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience and give him attention! Bruiser loves to play tug of war! Bruiser has been at the shelter for 77 days awaiting his forever home! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Meet Gunner! Gunner was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of his own as his owner had to move and could not take him. Staff were told Gunner is a three-year-old intact male Husky/Border Collie mix. Gunner’s owner told staff he is great with kids and does well with female dogs. Gunner knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Gunner loves attention and is excited to meet new people. Gunner has been waiting here for his forever home for 84 days! Gunner weighed in at 41.6 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are typically $90 cash/check, but these two lovable dogs are available for the reduced adoption fee of $45. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in to meet Bruiser and Gunner and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.