Brown announces staffing change

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced the return of Sarah Benzing as Chief of Staff and the retirement of Trudy Perkins, Communications Director, and former Acting Chief of Staff.

“Sarah’s strong leadership and sharp instinct have always served Ohio well. I’m glad she’s rejoining our team and will lend her considerable organizational skills toward making Ohio an even better place to raise a family or start a business,” said Brown.

Benzing, who also served as campaign manager for Brown’s successful 2012 re-election bid and joined Brown’s office as Chief of Staff in 2015, left the office in early 2022 to serve as Executive Director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s Independent Expenditure. During that time, Perkins served as the Acting Chief of Staff while continuing to also serve as Communications Director.

“It has been a privilege working with Trudy to serve our state as we fought to deliver opportunities for working families in Ohio and to honor the Dignity of Work,” said Brown. “I know I and everyone in the office will miss Trudy and we wish her a healthy and happy retirement.”

Perkins joined Brown’s Senate office in 2020 and at that time was the only African American Communications Director serving in a Senate personal office. Prior to joining Brown’s team, Perkins served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), and has served as a Congressional staffer since 2002. Perkins’ retirement will be effective Feb. 21.