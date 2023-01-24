FM plans kindergarten registration

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Elementary kindergarten registration and screening for the 2023-2024 school year will be held on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6. Parents will need to schedule an appointment for registration and screening by contacting the school at 937-947-1327 or 937-947-1206. Registration packets will be provided to parents at the child’s appointment.

Children being registered for kindergarten must be five years of age by Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to enter. Parents registering children are reminded they need to bring their child’s original birth certificate, and copies of immunization records, proof of residency (copy of current utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement, etc.), IEP & ETR or 504 documents (if applicable) and custody paperwork (if applicable).

Visit fmelementary.franklin-monroe.k12.oh.us or the FM Elementary Facebook page for any updates or changes.