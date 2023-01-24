Arcanum and Ansonia swim compete in two meets over the weekend

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — It was a busy weekend of swim for Arcanum High School and Ansonia High School. Both schools competed at the Troy Christian swim meet on Jan. 20 at the Robinson Branch YMCA and then competed in the St. Henry Swim Invitational on Jan. 21 at the Celina YMCA.

At the Troy Christian meet, Arcanum finished second overall with a first place boys finish and a fifth place girls finish. Ansonia finished sixth overall.

For Arcanum, freshman Robby Arling set two new personal records. He finished fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:19.73 and sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.17. Senior Charles Barry set a school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.5. He also finished first in the event. Senior Jacob Rice set a personal record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24 seconds. He also finished first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:05.33. Senior Ashton Paul set a personal record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.41 and placed third. He placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.1.

The boys 200 medley relay team set a personal record time of 2:00.55 and finished first. They also finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.98.

For the girls, senior Lani Hollinger set two new personal records. She finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:25.42. She also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.48. Senior Claire Lemons set a personal record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.48. Lemons also finished third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:08.86.

For Ansonia, freshman Gavin Stachler swam a school record time of 1:05.9 in the 100 backstroke. He finished second in the event. He also finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.07.

Junior Makayla Stachler finished third in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She swam the freestyle in 29.63 seconds and the backstroke in 1:16.47.

At the St.Henry Swim Invitational, Arcanum boys finished fifth overall and the girls finished 11th. Ansonia finished eighth for the boys and ninth for the girls.

For Arcanum, Barry finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a personal best time of 1:13.9. He also placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.88. Paul placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.66 and fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.73. Rice finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.42.

The boys 400 freestyle relay team finished third with a time of 4:08.24.

For Ansonia, Gavin Stachler finished fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.8 and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.88.

Makayla Stachler placed fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.68.

Both teams will be back at the Robinson Branch YMCA to take on Troy Christian on Jan. 27. They will then travel to the Huber Heights YMCA for the Bethel Meet on Jan. 29.

